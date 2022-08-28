'You are lucky you have me as President' – Akufo Addo

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is the best Ghanaians can ever have despite fierce criticisms from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some civil society groups over what they described as non–performance and incompetence.



“You are lucky you have me as president”, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.



The President made this pronouncement while criticizing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for neglecting some parts of the country whenever they are in power.



Speaking to Chiefs and people during his tour to the Upper West and Savannah regions over this week, Nana Akufo Addo wondered why the Yapei-Kusawgu District was still underdeveloped even though they keep voting for the opposition party NDC.



“One of the things that surprise me and I have to confess, we have to speak the truth to each other; that Yapei – Kusawgu since 1992, I have known two people who have been Members of Parliament, the first one was my very good friend Amadu Seidu, when he left, the elder brother who is an excellent young man who is a minister for Natural Resources and MP for Damango, Abu Jinapor his elder brother John then took over the MP for Yapei – Kusawgu,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo told Chiefs and people of Yapei – Kusawgu.



“What this tells me is that the 8 elections conducted in Ghana since 1992 have always gone to the National Democratic Congress and yet when I come here, I hear all of these demands. The young man who for a long time was Deputy Minister of power, 17 communities in his district still have not been connected to electricity grid”, he added.



However, assuring the Chiefs and people gathered at the function, President Akufo-Addo hinted that, he is going to heed their cry because he is the best Ghanaians can have.



“But Yagbonwura, you are lucky, you have me as the President of Ghana. I’m going to do it for you. In the same way, no secondary school, no Senior Technical School, in the whole of Kusawgu area, ahhh, eiiiiiii”, he wondered.



“Yagbonwura I’m not here in a campaign, but I think I have said enough for you and your people Kusawgu to think about your vote in 2024”, he added.