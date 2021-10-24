You are invoking curses upon yourself if you treat homosexuals - Dr. Appiah to herbal practitioners

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Christiana Appiah, the Chief Executive Officer of Christ Pure Herbal Center, has served notice that herbal practitioners are not prepared to offer treatment to members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex+ (LGBTQI+) community.



She claimed their activities are evil and alien to the values of Ghana.



She warned herbal doctors are not going to tolerate them at their hospitals for treatment because it is an abomination to the country and God.



She explained that traditional herbal practitioners provide health care services based on culture, religious background, knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs that are prevalent in the community and LGBTQI+ is not part of such beliefs.



The practitioner further explained that herbal doctors regard illness as having both natural and supernatural causes and thus must be treated by both physical and spiritual means, hence the activities of LGBTQI+ must not be entertained since it is regarded as evil by all the various religious groups.



“It is forbidden for men to marry their fellow men. It is forbidden for women to marry their fellow women. It is evil and against the will of God. Everyone indeed has rights but for gay rights, we cannot entertain it in Ghana."



"I am entreating my fellow herbal practitioners to refrain from treating such people. We have been asked to treat people with herbs but we cannot use our herbs to treat gays and lesbians. Any herbal practitioner who would treat gays and lesbians would be incurring the wrath of God. If you, as a practitioner use your herbs to treat a man who sleeps with another man, then you are invoking curses upon yourself,” she added.