You are gradually confirming Kofi Coomson’s statement – Captain Smart ‘reminds’ Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Captain Smart has condemned the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region



• He believes that President Akufo-Addo is not doing much to solve the security situation in the country



• The government has set a 3-member ministerial committee to probe the issue



Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM’s morning show, has said recent happenings under the Akufo-Addo administration lay credence to a statement by veteran journalist and politician, Kofi Coomson, about then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In 2008, Kofi Coomson, who is known to be a close friend of Nana Akufo-Addo hinted that it will be a huge mistake on the part of Ghanaians to hand the running of the country to Akufo-Addo.



He is quoted to have said, “no, no, no; it’s not safe, it’s not safe…I cannot sleep with my eyes as closed with Akufo-Addo as president!!…”



Following the recent disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region which resulted in the death of three persons, Captain Smart has revisited the statement by Kofi Coomson, noting some form of vindication for Kofi Koomson.



According to him, the issues validate Kofi Coomson’s assertion that President Akufo-Addo could not be trusted with the security of this country.



“Nana, you are gradually confirming Kofi Koomson’s statement. Nobody will tell you but I will. You are gradually confirming Kofi Coomson’s statement. When you go to Portugal, they have a national day of demonstration because the leaders are forward-thinking.



“What did Kaaka do to deserve this. He was just directing traffic and raising awareness about issues. You couldn’t [give] the guy protection and allowed them to attack him. Where was the police?” he quizzed.



On the murder of Macho Kaaka and the killing of some two protesters by Security officials, the Ministry of Interior has set a 3-member committee to probe the issues and make recommendations.



The committee members include Justice George Kingsley Koomson (Justice of the Court of Appeal), Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, a Security Expert and Juliet Antwi Amoah, Executive Director, Penplusbyte.



