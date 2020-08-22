Politics of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: 3 News

You are free to copy our manifesto - John Boadu taunts NDC

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to feel free to copy the governing party's manifesto ahead of this year’s elections.



Mr Boadu, who was speaking at the unveiling of the 2020 manifesto document of the NPP on Saturday, August 22 in Cape Coast, said the NDC was waiting for the NPP to launch their document to enable them copy the ideas in it for theirs.



He said: “We have launched our manifesto today. They are waiting for us to launch our manifesto so they can copy, they are free to copy.”



He further stated: “This manifesto promises to be an embodiment of progress and prosperity and promises for the Ghanaian people.



“We are here to witness the unveiling of the document that will see to the consolidation of the gains made in the unprecedented national digitization agenda of this government; the gains made in the provision of value for money infrastructure for all not just for the big cities; the gains made in the One District One Factory; the gains made in the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.