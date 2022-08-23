'You are fooling too much; you have to stop' - Captain Smart tackles Adom-Otchere

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vociferous Journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has berated broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere for defending Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the Data Bank conflict of interest brouhaha.



Speaking on his Onua TV ‘Maakye’ show on Onua TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Captain Smart described Adom-Otchere as a "fool who has been doing the government’s bidding."



He, however, advised Adom-Otchere to stop defending the government because the officials he always defends, even speak evil of him during his absence.



"Honestly speaking, Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior, but he is a fool. He is senseless. Paul, you are ‘thinking less’, useless maggot. Let me be sincere with you. You don't think. Haven't you seen that Sefa Kayi is now quiet (has stopped defending the government) because he is afraid Ghanaians will start insulting him? You’re fooling too much, Paul; you have to stop.



"Do you know what Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere-Darko, and Asante Bediatu, who have been giving you money to defend them, have been telling people behind your back? They say that you’re a fool. They know that the only foolish person they can use in the media is you because they have made you a board chairman,” he said in Twi.



Paul Adom-Otchere defended Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in the wake of attacks relative to his alleged role in the government’s transactions on the international capital markets.



Ofori-Atta has been attacked by veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly referred to as KKD, for allegedly profiteering from loans that the country contracted from the Eurobond market.



According to the Good Evening Ghana host, it was unfair for people to continue to accuse the Minister of profiteering from a legitimate business that a company he founded – but has since left – is doing with successive governments.



Adom-Otchere, while delivering a historical analysis of Ghana’s Eurobond journey, explained how Databank – a company co-founded by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta – and other local investment outfits were legally picked to work on these transactions.



He cited the case of renowned investment banker Togbe Afede and his company, Strategic Africa Securities, SAS, in driving home the point that Ofori-Atta and Databank were involved in legitimate business for which the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana had given them the required legal clearance.



Watch Captain Smart in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:















IB/BOG