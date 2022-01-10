You are fake if you claim God gives you dates for prophecy – Osebo descends on prophets

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pastors give prophecies on December 31



Osebo speaks about prophecies



Osebo calls some prophets ‘fake’



Popular Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, popularly known as ‘Osebo the Zaraman,’ has called out preachers who announce dates on which they will prophesy or speak to their congregations.



He has called them ‘fake,’ stressing that such people cannot be from God.



The trend-setter, while speaking to Kofi TV, explained that it is laughable that people can claim to place a date and time on which they will relay prophecies from God.



“When the spirit of the Lord comes upon you, you do what it tells you to do; not what you want to do on your own. If God wants me to do something tomorrow, I will not know it but at night, He can tell me to go to an orphanage and feed the children there for him but if I have not heard any voice and I give a notice that on 31st night, I will prophesy, note that you are not the only one who prophesies.



“When the spirit of the Lord descended on Saul, making him feel like a mad man, and God instructed David to go and play music to get the evil spirits away, you are here setting dates that you will prophesy, what prophecy are you going to give? What are you going to talk about?” he said in the YouTube interview.



He explained that when God decides to speak to anyone, He does so at His will and therefore, if anyone portends that they have been told ahead of time by God on what He intends to say, they must surely be false.



“It is God who directs how and when you prophesy and He does it on the spur of the moment, such that you commune with Him. And so, you do not set dates to announce that you will prophesy. If anybody says that, then he or she is not from God, just as Jeremiah has said,” he explained.



Watch the full interview here:



