You are being irresponsible - Kweku Baako tells Okudzeto Ablakwa over Akufo-Addo's luxurious jet

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Baako says Ablakwa should wait for the Finance Minister to answer his questions on the cost of President Akufo-Addo's trip to France, Belgium, France and South Africa



• He says his conduct are not befitting of a member of parliament



• Kwakye Ofosu however disagrees



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the Editor-in-Chief of the Crusading Guide newspaper has chided the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for misconducting himself with his public commentaries on the use of a luxurious aircraft by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Baako on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana lost his cool and took on Ablakwa for acting in ways which in his view are inappropriate for a member of parliament.



He noted that Ablakwa is not respecting the standing orders of Parliament with his commentaries on the issue.



Baako fumed that having submitted questions on the cost of President Akufo-Addo’s trip to France, Belgium and South Africa, Ablakwa should have waited for the Finance Minister to answer the questions before running to the media.



He suggested that his conduct is prejudicial and shows a lack of faith in the parliamentary process.



“What he did was irresponsible. You set questions before Parliament, expecting answers and you are out there. You can’t ask questions and go out there.



“I heard Ablakwa talking about 200,000, 2.8 million and all that, it is needless. Completely needless at this stage. He ought to wait for the Minister of Finance to come to the house and give answers relative to the financial package. It’s a needless reaction that reflects what Ablakwa has been doing all along. He didn’t need the minister of Defence’s reference to cost. The Minister’s answer was not an answer to Ablakwa’s question which is tailored for the Minister of Finance.



But Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a member of the National Democratic Congress dissented to the views by Kweku Baako.



Kwakye Ofosu argued that Ablakwa like every other Ghanaian has a right to free speech and could use every legitimate platform to air his views on issues.



“Parliament is not the only forum he could use. There are other platforms that he can use as a Ghanaian and he did that,” he said.



Okudzeto Ablakwa in a reaction to Dominic Nitiwul’s statement on the trip suggested that the country was bound for destruction under the Akufo-Addo regime.



He tweeted, “How on Earth can the Defence Minister tell Parliament cost doesn’t matter in considering which aircraft to charter for the President! We are really doomed!!!’ he posted.



