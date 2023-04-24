You are behaving like a lotto forecaster – Collins Owusu Amankwa slams Ben Ephson again

Politics of Monday, 24 April 2023

The Ashanti Regional campaign manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has maintained that he holds serious doubts about the recent predictions by pollster, Ben Ephson.



According to Collins Owusu Amankwa, Ben Ephson’s recent claims that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the NPP flagbearership cannot be said to be true as it is not backed by any data.



“There are credible institutions that have the needed impetus to carry out such an exercise. I, for instance, deal with intelligence so I cannot sit and watch you lie to the public especially where from where I sit there is a shortfall in what you do and what others are doing; that cannot be said to be a survey. If you put out such things and you are unable to support it with the needed materials such as sample size then you are behaving like a lotto forecaster,” Mr Amankwa said on Hello FM.



Collins Owusu Amankwah, who is the Ashanti Regional campaign manager for Alan and a former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, had earlier raised similar objection about Ben Ephson’s claims.



However, in response to these allegations, Ben Ephson stated that he is measured in what he says now, adding that "When you are bathing and a man comes for your cloth, you don’t run naked after the person."



Ben Epson highlighted that over his 22 years of research, he has achieved 83% accuracy, he also noted that in 2019, he was part of a team of University of Ghana lecturers who conducted research on the list of MPs who were likely to lose their seats.



“So, I have seen what Alan’s Ashanti Regional campaign manager has said, so let me take my time and say this, there is this saying that goes like ‘When you are bathing and a man person comes for your cloth, you don’t run naked after the person, so I have been very measured in what I say.





“In 2019, the University of Ghana lecturers that did research about the list of MPs who will lose their seat, I was part of them …he doesn’t believe in research, and he also said I take money and conduct polls…in twenty-two years (22) I have gotten 83% accuracy.



“I have done 7 polls, national polls…if he wants to help his candidate, Alan, there are people at Alan’s camp who come to me and ask why I said he will be third and I have explained to them,” he added.



But responding to the pollster, Mr Owusu Amankwa who was not enthused about his supposed survey emphasised that Mr Alan Kyerematen, from all indications is in line to win the NPP primaries.



“Trust you me, Mr Kyerematen will win the primaries at the end of the day on November 4. He will be elected as the next leader and subsequently the president of Ghana,” he stated.



Dr Bawumia and Mr Kyerematen are seen as lead contenders in the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries ahead of the 2024 election.







