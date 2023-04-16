You are a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Presidential staffer tells Martin Kpebu

General News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

A Presidential staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, was least impressed with lawyer Martin Kpebu’s insistence on replaying excerpts of the statement by the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, on the Saturday, April 15 edition of TV3’s Keypoint program.



Martin Kpebu, who was driving home an argument as a panelist on the show, was unhappy with what he considered an attempt by Dennis Aboagye and his cohorts in the NPP to justify Bryan Acheampong’s statement.



Kpebu, therefore, requested the production team to replay a specific part of the viral video, which in his view makes nonsense of the justification by the NPP and situates Bryan Acheampong’s statement in the right context as an inciteful and inflammatory comment that should not be condoned.



While Kpebu was making his point, Dennis Aboagye, who had earlier said that there was nothing wrong with Bryan Acheampong’s statement, interjected and described Kpebu as a ‘threat’ to Ghana’s democracy.



“You are a threat to our democracy, I’m telling you. You are a threat. How can you even say this. You are a serious threat to our democracy,” he said.



Lawyer Martin Kpebu, however, insisted on the viewpoint that the comments of Bryan Acheampong should not be entertained but rather condemned as they do not bode well for the peace and security of this country.



“We’ve become so polarized that we will never admit it when they are even openly wrong. The brinkmanship is too much. These things just tell us the politicians are taking us for a ride. When something is wrong, its wrong”, Kpebu said.



What Bryan Acheampong said:



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“The NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.



“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Acheampong, who is also the MP for Abetifi, said.





