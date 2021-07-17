‘You are a pedophile’ – Social media users blast Presidential staffer for comment on Mahama’s daughter

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Farida Mahama celebrated her birthday on Friday



•Her father, John Mahama celebrated her with two beautiful photos



•A presidential staff posted a picture with a caption which is deemed sexist



Nana Hesse Ogyiri, a staff at the Jubilee House was given well-deserving treatment after he made a sexist and pedophilic post about Farida Mahama, a daughter of former President John Mahama.



When John Mahama made the post celebrating his daughter’s birthday, Nana Hesse Ogyiri could not resist the temptation to make sexually suggestive posts about the young girl.



Sharing a picture of Farida Mahama, Nana Hesse Ogyiri wrote “Former President John Mahama’s daughter, Farida. She is fully developed and well-endowed. Very manageable. What do you think?”



This comment infuriated some social media users who could not accept the fact that Nana Hesse Ogyiri who falls under the description of a presidential staff could not think of anything other than a sexually suggestive post on the young girl.



They dragged him and called him out for being a pedophile who is a threat to the young ladies and the Ghanaian society.



A post by a Facebook user reads “Upon second thought, all relevant stakeholders, local and international, deserve to be served notice of this barbaric conduct of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s staffer on former president John Dramani Mahama’s teenage daughter’s birthday. Such persons with pedophilia tendencies ought to be dealt with from the onset to avoid future disaster”.



Another poster said “Nana Hesse Ogyiri, you posted this? I think guys of your kind need help and it’s not funny. Would you be glad if someone wrote the same about your teen daughter? Let’s elevate the discourse…. God forgive you!!!”





Read the reactions below







































