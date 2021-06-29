You are a lawyer, speak with facts – Kwame Nkrumah Tikese slams Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sammy Gyamfi alleged that the mob attack on Ibrahim Anyass was orchestrated by by known members of the NPP



• He claims Anyass published the names of persons who threatened to take his life



• Kwame Nkrumah Tikese was unhappy with his statement, urging him to back his allegations with evidence



Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the host of Okay FM’s morning show, could not hide his disappointment in Sammy Gyamfi after the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress attributed the death of Ibrahim Anyass Kaaka to the New Patriotic Party.



Speaking on the show, Sammy Gyamfi alleged that Macho as he was popularly called was assaulted by known members of the NPP.



He averred that Anyass had made publication to the effect that some members of the NPP were on heels and threatening to take his life.



“There is hardship in the country and people are afraid to talk because they are afraid for their lives. Today, they have killed Kaaka. NPP killed Kaaka. Kaaka stays in Ejura and has been on this #FixTheCountry campaign. He has been talking about abandoned projects. Before he was attacked by a mob, he announced that he has been threatened by the known NPP members. He even published the threats. He was beaten by a mob," he alleged.



But Kwame Nkrumah Tikese cautioned him against such comments as the attack on the activist could have been carried out by anyone.



He urged him that as a lawyer he ought not to make assumptions without evidence and asked him to exercise restraint.



“For issues of murder, I wouldn’t want you to blame anyone because the police are now investigating the issue. You cant say NPP killed him because it could be somebody else. You are a lawyer and you know the rule is to talk base on facts.



“The court has not established anything, any prima facie case against him so as a lawyer you should not be quick to blame anyone,” he said.



His words of counsel could not deter Sammy Gyamfi who maintained his position that the NPP cannot be insulated from the murder of Anyass.



“My fact is that the persons who attacked him before he died are known members of the NPP. That is why there are disturbances at Ejura. They (NPP) killed him,” he said.



Ibrahim Anyass died on Monday, June 29, 202, three days after suffering a mob attack at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



