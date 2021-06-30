You are a disappointment - Nana Aba Anamoah goes hard on Christian Council over 'silence' on Ejura killings

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

• Nana Aba Anamoah has condemned the decision of the Christian Council to remain silent over the Ejura killings



•She finds it disappointing that the council has not addressed the issue yet



•The murder of the three protesters has earned the government criticism from a cross-section of Ghanaians



Popular TV/Radio presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah has described as disappointing, the 'deafening silence' of the Christian Council of Ghana, on the various issues that have plagued the country recently.



According to GHONE's general manager, the Council’s decision to keep mute at a time when it is required for them to condemn the killings of three #FixTheCountry protesters in Ejura is worrying and unbefitting of leaders who represent the largest faith denomination in the country.



Following the unrest, many citizens have mounted pressure on the clergy to condemn the government for allegedly watching on while security operatives misconduct themselves with the latest being the Ejura shootings.



The latest to join the group of persons adding their voice to the subject is Nana Aba who finds it unacceptable that these Christian leaders have refused to address the issue.



“The Christian Council of Ghana is the biggest disappointment. They could roar for days. Now dier it’s just meooowww,” she wrote on Twitter on June 30, 2021.



Meanwhile, scores of individuals including civil society organizations and the opposition National Democratic congress have openly condemned the shooting incident.



The likes of Kweku Baako jnr, Professor Gyampo, Kwame Sefa Kayi have questioned why the military were deployed to control the protesters at Ejura.



Speaking on Kokrokoo on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Kweku Baako said " “I’m disturbed about the military intervention and intrusion. I cannot reconcile myself with it. I know there is a principle that if internal security is difficult for police to handle, they bring the military but there are procedures.



“I still don’t believe there was a sufficient base to bring in the military. I think it was an overkill. Apart from that, they are not trained for crowd control. Their rules of engagement is different. Their skills are different. This whole tragedy was completely avoidable. It doesn’t help the image of Ghana. It’s just not right and it ought to be condemned ought right. I can’t stand it and I don’t think it was right. The army high command should check their contingent there," he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after coming under attack for being silent on the issue has also instructed the Minister of Interior to investigate the issue.