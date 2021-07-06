‘You are a dictator’ – NDC protesters tell Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are taking part in Tuesday morning’s ‘march for justice’ have described President Nana Akufo-Addo as a “dictator”.



They wielded placards to that effect and chanted ant-Akufo-Addo slogans as they began their march.



The NDC is demonstrating to raise awareness about the state of insecurity and lawlessness in the country.



The party also said the protest is to compel President Akufo-Addo to wake up from his slumber and act with urgency.



"The converging point of the march is the Accra Mall, then we proceed onto Liberation Road to Opeibea House then through the Aviation Road through Lands Commission. From there, we proceed to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road. From thereon, we will use the Ako-Adjei interchange to Parliament house," the party said in a statement.



In a separate statement, the NDC also noted that the march is meant to remind President Akufo-Addo of his responsibilities toward the people of Ghana, especially in the area of public safety and security.



The statement, signed by the General Secretary of the party, Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, said: “It will seek to draw attention of the government to the growing loss of public confidence in the hierarchy of some security agencies”.



“The march will also signal the beginning of public sensitization activities to compel the government to rid the security agencies of NPP hoodlums and misfits, who have been recruited and are being used to terrorize innocent and peace-loving Ghanaians.



“The march will also be in solidarity with the silent majority of security personnel who are concerned about the undue politicization of recruitment and appointments to the detriment of professionalism and discipline.”



The NDC stated that it intends to remind the Akufo-Addo government that Ghanaians have had enough of the state-sponsored brutalities and harassment against innocent, peace-loving citizens.



The NDC said it is alarmed and appalled at the increased spate of “state-sponsored brutalities, killings and harassment against innocent citizens being supervised by President Akufo-Addo, as was witnessed during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election and the December 7 Polls in Techiman South and other areas, as well as the Gregory Afoko case and the recent murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka by hoodlums belonging to the NPP and state-sponsored killings and maiming of some innocent youth of Ejura.”



“These issues are of grave concern to Ghanaians across the political spectrum. We, therefore, urge the public to join hands with the youth of the NDC in a common goal to restore sanity into the security services and the nation as a whole,” the statement added.



The group is expected to present petitions to President Akufo-Addo, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin at the Jubilee House, police head office and parliament house, respectively.