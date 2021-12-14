You appear overly vindictive – Prof Gyampo calls out Akufo-Addo for betraying Kwabena Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he says is his betrayal of the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyapong.



According to Professor Gyampo, President Akufo-Addo appears to be overly vindictive in his decision to abandon Kwabena Agyapong after he came on-board to help his (the president’s) re-election campaign.



“Mr President, you actually invited Mr. Kwabena Agyapong to help your re-election only to abandon him after your victory? This doesn’t speak well of you sir. It makes you appear overly vindictive.



“Given the closeness of the last election, you must be intolerant of whatever divides your party. You must not listen to the hawks and hardliners around you. They do not seek your good. They only hero-worship you for the sake of their own stomach,” Prof. Gyampo wrote on his Facebook timeline.



In what sounds like an advice to the president, Prof Gyampo has urged Nana Akufo-Addo to reach out to some bigwigs of the NPP who have been suspended from the party since 2015.



“You must be magnanimous, particularly now that you are exiting. Reach out to the Sammy Crabbes, Afokos and of course the Kwabena Agyapong. This would make you look good in the eyes of many Ghanaians as a man of conciliation.



“You must exit as a statesman. You must actively deal with all cracks before exiting. Don’t be seen to be too hard on your supposed internal political enemies even after your victory. It is unchristian and politically inconsequential. This is my Xmas message to you,” the senior lecturer added.



Kwabena Agyapong was suspended in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct.



Kwabena Agyapong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions.



He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”



Despite his suspension, Kwabena Agyapong toured the 16 regions of Ghana in 2020 and joined President Akufo-Addo on his re-election campaign.



The NPP, in May this year, announced it has lifted the suspension on the former general secretary but is yet to make a pronouncement on the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, for misconduct.



Despite his suspension being lifted and his support for the president’s campaign, Kwabena Agyapong is yet to be “rewarded” in the form of an appointment as has been done for stalwarts of the NPP party.