You Dare Not Run From Your Failed Economic Policies - Ato Forson To Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has strongly criticized Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his recent remarks made on Wednesday, February 7, regarding the authority of the Economic Management Team (EMT), which Dr Bawumia chaired.



Dr Ato Forson, leading the NDC MPs in Parliament, vehemently rejected Dr Bawumia's claims, branding them as false and unacceptable to the Ghanaian populace.



He contended that Dr. Bawumia's remarks amounted to mere excuses for the shortcomings of the EMT, which have significantly burdened the Ghanaian people.



In a social media post, the former Deputy Finance Minister underscored the vigilance of Ghanaians, asserting that they would not be swayed by Dr. Bawumia's rhetoric.



Dr. Ato Forson urged the Vice President to take accountability for the failed policies under his leadership and to implement any improved strategies he may have, rather than aspiring for the presidency.



"How come Dr. Bawumia is now downplaying the role of the Economic Management Team and his chairmanship at a time when the full impact of the government’s bad economic policies is adversely impacting the people of Ghana and Ghanaians are facing excruciating hardships? Why is Dr Bawumia running away from his role and making it look as though he has something new to offer the people of Ghana?"



"For the record, Dr. Bawumia superintends the Economic Management Team, where all key decisions regarding the national economy are taken."



"These decisions are then taken to Cabinet, where Dr Bawumia justifies them with the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for approval," he said.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has clarified that the Economic Management Team (EMT), over which he presided, lacked decision-making authority.



Speaking on his aspirations for the nation during an address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Wednesday, February 7, Dr. Bawumia stressed his intent to use his decision-making powers when elected as President.



"I was, thankfully, appointed as Chairman of the Economic Management Team (EMT). As a sub-committee to the Cabinet, we do not have any decision-making powers, but I am very proud of the quality of advice we have been providing over the years to the Cabinet," he stressed.