Yormewu retained Anloga DCE at second attempt

Regional News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: GNA

Seth Kwasi Yormewu (Gbogbolulu), the President’s District Chief Executive nominee (DCE) for Anloga has been confirmed at his second attempt.



He polled 34 out of 41 votes representing 82.9 percent exactly a week after the first attempt when he failed to secure the required number of votes of the members present to confirm him as the DCE.



At the confirmation exercise, Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Anloga appealed to the assembly members to forget about the few mistakes Mr Yormewu committed in his first term and retain him as the DCE while charging him to carry everyone along for the progress of Anloga when confirmed.



The assembly members did not confirm Mr Yormewu's nomination earlier over concerns including the closure of the only radio station in the District, Hogbe Radio, unfair distribution of streetlights to communities, and discrimination against assembly members suspected to be sympathisers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking after his confirmation, Mr Yormewu thanked everyone for the confidence reposed in him by retaining him to continue to serve as the DCE for Anloga promising to do better in his second term and asked for the support of all daughters and sons of the area saying, with that, “our people shall prosper.”



“It's no victory if we don't come together. This is the time to put the past behind us and forge ahead with unity of purpose for the progress of Anloga. I will welcome your constructive criticisms to make Anloga better. It's my solemn vow to harness the available resources towards the progress of our District.”



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who supervised the process was grateful to all especially Mr Sefe and Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP for Keta for their roles leading to the confirmation of President's nominees for Anloga and Keta respectively, and called for the continuous support of all for the needed development.



“I saw the Anloga NDC Constituency Chairman walk up here to congratulate the DCE-elect. That's beautiful and that's how politics should be. It should not be a fight among members of opposing political parties. We're for development, we're fighting against poverty.”



The day, which also had officials from the Regional Coordinating Council, staff of the Anloga District Assembly, Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, former DCE for Akatsi North, and Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the new Keta Municipal Chief Executive in attendance, ended with an assembly member saying, a prayer for God's intervention for a smooth administration and effective management of the young District in the coming years.



