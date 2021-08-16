Yoo Naa, Mion handed juicy board member appointments

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu and Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani to serve as board members.



This appointment follows President Akufo-Addo’s announcement when he paid a courtesy call on the Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani during his tour of the Northern region on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



“Very soon you will hear an announcement from me because I think that central government and various institutions of instilled central their work can be improved by the presence of some traditional rulers in our work and I intend very soon to announce the participation of both yourself(Yoo Naa) and your brother Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu in the work of my government .”



The Yoo Naa of the Yoo Traditional Area, Abdulai Andani has been appointed as a board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) whiles the Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu has been appointed as a board member of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company(NEDCO).



The Northern Regional Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by its regional chairman, Mohammed Baantimah Adam Samba congratulated the chiefs and thanked President Akufo-Addo for their appointments.



He asked for Allah’s blessings to give the chiefs the strength and wisdom to contribute their quota in the running of the appointed state institutions.