Yohane Ashitey for TMA is a perfect appointment by Akufo-Addo - Ofoe Teye

Regional News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: Mike Asante, Contributor

The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Ofoe Teye has called the elephant family within the harbour city to rally around President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema.



In a statement issued on behalf of Executives of the party in the Constituency, he praises the president’s choice, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, as very well calculated and resounding with the expectations of the majority of grassroots.



“The obvious political sagacity in this choice lies in the fact that our President has presented a fine indigene acceptable to the people of Tema, and in doing so, has put our party on a peaceable footing with our landlords, the Tema people,” Ofoe Teye wrote.



“Through this appointment, the President has also given a practical response to demands in the party that the benefits of governance should go around so that the numerous richly qualified men and women in our party who toiled for the party quietly, also get to have the opportunity to contribute their skills to governance.”



The statement was issued in Tema on Thursday. It comes in the wake of disturbances from a few malcontents in Tema Central over the President’s nomination of Mr. Amarh Ashitey as the new MCE for Tema.



These malcontents had invaded the NPP’s office in Tema Central and locked it up in protest of the President not nominating their favourite candidate, Charles Boateng.



Interestingly however, while the few malcontents were raising tumult in Tema Central, there was jubilation in Tema East over the nomination of Mr. Amarh Ashitey.



The statement from Nene Ofoe Teye points out that the reception that the President’s nomination received in Tema East is proof of the political sagacity that President Akufo-Addo put into the nomination.



“As we speak, our party the NPP occupies the Parliamentary seat for Tema Central which has been our stronghold for a very long time. However, in the 2020 election, we lost Tema East. The jubilation that greeted the nomination of Hon. Amarh Ashitey justifies the President’s wisdom – it means we are successfully building the people’s confidence back in our party and proving to them that they can trust us with political power again,” the statement said.



It expressed disappointment that other members of the NPP in Tema Central have failed to see the masterstroke that the President has played urging them to take time and ponder on the path that the President is carving for the party in the envisagement of the 2024 elections.



“In spite of whatever disappointments that we think we may have with this appointment, we the Executives of Tema East do not believe that any of our fellow party adherents wouldn’t be happy if we capture the whole of Tema again in 2024. Well to do that requires strategy and sacrifice and this is what His Excellency the President has rolled out.”



Nene Ofoe Teye called on all in the party to rally behind the choice urging Assembly Members at the TMA, to approve the nominee when he is presented for confirmation.



“Fortunately, our investigations on the ground indicate that Hon. Yahane Amarh Ashitey will sail through easily when he is presented for confirmation,” the statement said.



Mr. Amarh Ashitey is described as a very resourceful member of the party who contributed quietly to the campaigns of the party when the NPP was in opposition.



Apparently, the reason he did not do frontline politics was that he worked with Vodafone Ghana where the rules required that he could not do active politics.



He is said to be an extensively experienced tactician and loyal contributor to the party.



His statement was full of praise for the immediate past Member of Parliament for the area, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, for his continued support for the party.