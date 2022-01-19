'Yo-yo' Dormaahene Is doing Sammy Gyamfi’s work for NDC - Chief

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

A respected Chief, Nana Oteatuoso Kokobeng II has called out Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II for doing the bidding of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Nana Oteatuoso described the Dormaahene as the new Communications Director for the NDC noting that he has taken over from Sammy Gyamfi.



He also lashed out at Dormaahene for his inappropriate dressing and told him to move away from his “yo-yo” style of dressing.



“He is a yo-yo chief. He is always on social media acting yo-yo. Nana Agyeman Badu should continue this way, it will help us all. He should wear his NDC colors and we will meet him with our colors too”, Nana Oteatuoso said .



Speaking on Wontumi TV’s Nsempa Fie last Saturday, Nana Oteatuoso stated that the political attacks the Dormaahene has launched on President Akufo-Addo’s government, would not be left answered and advised him to prepare to receive equal responses from Ghanaians who don’t consider him as chief again but rather, a political communicator.



Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has asked President Akufo-Addo to complete all projects started by former President John Mahama.



Due to Dormaahene’s connection and relationship with former President Mahama, Nana Oteatuoso Kokobeng II believes the call by him on President Akufo-Addo is politically motivated and ill-fated.



“He is wearing NDC’s political colors and doing Sammy Gyamfi’s work. He is the new communicator for the NDC."