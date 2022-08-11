Yilo and Manya Krobo residents owe ECG GH¢168 million – MD reveals

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has revealed that the outstanding debt owed by residents of Yilo and Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region had come up to GH¢168million.



Describing it as sad, Samuel Dubik Mahama indicated that the community members need to calm down and find ways to settle that debt.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, the MD said, “ECG buys the power from independent power producers and sells the power. The total outstanding debt in Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo is totaling ¢168million. So it is safe to say that you and I are paying for that.



“It is very sad what is going on and they are a community, all they have to do is to come together and let us find a lasting solution today.”



The members of the two communities have destroyed some electric poles at Okwenya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality because officials of ECG have cut the power supply to the communities.



Confirming the incident, Seth Tetteh, the Assembly Man for the Okwenya electoral area said; “Our community was not affected by the cut-off by the ECG in the two Krobo Municipalities; Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo Municipalities, even though we are part of Yilo Krobo.



“[But] we experienced light out around 11:30 pm...we felt it was a usual light off. Only to wake up to find one electric power pole cut down, with a chain saw guess...



“The ECG manager and some Military personnel came to check the Power pole, they promised us that the Police will be in our community. We pray they come to fix the pole for us."



The damaged electric pole was part of a host of poles that connect electricity from Akuse to Aseseaso.



But the ECG boss, Samuel Dubik Mahama stated, “the electric pole was cut down. The truth of the matter is that electricity is a grid, it is a loop, so you don’t think that because you have seen a straight line, that is the line that goes to other side and it doesn’t go to the other side.



“The line was cut down and a group of military men and my staff went there and they have replaced that line. Conversations are still ongoing for us all to do the right thing and to restore power to the area.”



PEN/SARA