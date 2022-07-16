Yilo Krobo: Two persons reportedly beaten by soldiers assisting ECG officials

Regional News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Two persons at Sra, a suburb of Somanya, have been assaulted by the soldiers assisting ECG in the installation of pre-paid meters in Yilo Krobo Municipality of Eastern.



Speaking to Angel news, Mr Nelson Lawer who was one of the victims stated that, he saw one Mr Adamptey looking furious and when he questioned him, he was told that the ECG officials have started the installation of pre-paid meters in Sra despite Parliament’s directive to hold on.



Mr Lawer explained that “so I came out from my store and saw an ECG official named Yaw who is a native of SRA showing me the store of a lotto agent, Mr Adamptey, who allegedly threatened ECG officials installing pre-paid meters at the community to the soldiers providing assistance.”



“So I asked Yaw that you as a native of this community, do you think it is good to bring soldiers to arrest your brother?”



“So some of the soldiers approached me and asked me what did I say? I told them I’m not speaking to them but rather referring what our native Yaw has done.”



He continued, “one of the soldiers in response from afar told me that they are not going to tolerate such our nonsenses in this town anymore.”



According to Mr Lawer, he was not pleased with the feedback the soldier made and he replied him that “is it because of the uniform you find yourself in that is why you have insulted us.”



He narrated that four soldiers immediately ordered him out of his shop and two of them slapped him while pulling his shirt.



In an attempt to run for his life, the victim said the soldiers crossed him at the back of his store and lashed him with their canes.



He reported that an apprentice, Yvonne Teye, was also assaulted when she tried to plead with the soldiers to stop beating Mr Lawer.