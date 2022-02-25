Yilo Krobo Hospital: Clearance for 108 supporting staff delaying opening – DCE

Health News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The District Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo District Assembly in the Eastern Region has assigned reasons for the delays in the opening of the fully completed ultra-modern district hospital.



According to the DCE, the delay in opening the hospital has arisen as a result of getting the clearance to employ some 108 supporting staff to run the hospital.



He said the doctors and nurses have been posted by the Ministry of Health to the hospital but the services of the supporting staff such as mortuary attendants, gardeners, cleaners, security among others are delaying the opening.



“Before I came to the office, there were plans to employ 108 supporting staff for the operations of the district hospital. As the DCE, I have followed up with the Ministry of Finance to have the needed clearance for the opening of the district hospital,” he said.



Mr. Eric Tetteh assigned these reasons for the delay in having the ultra-modern hospital by Vamed Health Projects Ghana Limited opened while speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5FM, Friday, February 25, 2022.



He said the district assembly has a polyclinic that serves the needs of the people in Yilo while they await the opening of the hospital.