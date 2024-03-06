Yielding to the West on anti-gay bill makes nonsense of our independence – Chief Imam’s Spokesperson

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has decried the brouhaha surrounding the approval of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-gay bill) into law.



According to him, the Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community in Ghana are worried about the government bowing to external pressures, for it not to pass the bill, which was recently approved by the Parliament of Ghana, into law.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express programme, on March 5, 2027, Sheikh Shaibu said that the bill must be assented into law as soon as possible because the majority of Ghanaians support it.



He added that the government allowing Western countries like the United States of America and multi-national organisations like the Work Bank and the International Monetary Fund, to influence its decision on the bill, is an insult to Ghana’s democracy.



“My worry and anxiety about this issue has been worsened, just like the national chief Imam is worried after we have given him a brief. The chief imam is particularly interested to see the passage of this bill into law.



“Because for us it is a matter of religion, about something that is so objectionable, reprehensible and undermines the very existence of the family. Our worry more stems from the fact that external pressure is being brought to dare on us in making a decision on things that have to do without our destiny as a nation."



The spokesperson added, “Indeed, in my view, it makes complete nonsense of our independence. Ghana will be marking its 67th year of independence on the 6th of March as a nation; independence of our nationhood. 67 years!"



Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu's remarks come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s assurance to the diplomatic community, following the brouhaha surrounding the anti-gay bill becoming a law.



President Akufo-Addo, in a statement dated Monday, March 4, 2024, indicated that his decision on whether to assent to the anti-gay bill or not will be after all issues around the bill, which is yet to reach his desk, have been resolved.



He noted that his decision on the bill is on hold due to a suit filed by a private citizen challenging its constitutionality.



“I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation,” Akufo-Addo said.



