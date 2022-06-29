Yesterday's protest has started yielding results - Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

The National Communications officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed that, yesterday's June 28, 2022, Arise Ghana demonstration which took place at the Obra spot has started yielding good results.



Addressing aggrieved Ghanaians converging at the El-Wak Stadium to continue protests against the current economic challenges facing the country, he said the price of petrol has reduced to 7 percent a day after the event.



"For 20 consecutive times, there has been continues increment of petrol. Yesterday when we were done with the demonstration, the petrol has been reduced to 7 percent today", he said.



He added that, although the petrol has been reduced, there is more to be done to reverse the recent fuel hikes that Ghanaians have experienced. According to him, there’s the need for a significant and a drastic reduction in the price of fuel so that drivers, police and other business men can benefit regardless of being an NPP or NDC.



"The 7 percent is too small. We want a significant and a drastic reduction in the price of fuel so that drivers and police can benefit regardless of being an NPP or NDC," he added.



He however bemoaned how President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration have managed to persuade Ghanaians for their votes with their promises just to fail them.



"When Nana Addo and Bawumia wanted our votes for power, they told us sweet things. They said Ghana has money but Ghanaians are still suffering. They told us to vote for them and they will do a lot of things for us. We can't even buy petrol today. Those are the reasons why we are having this demonstration. It is not a fight," he said.



Background



A pressure group known to be Arise Ghana seeking to protest against the current economic challenges facing the country had their first phase of the demonstration on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Circle.



The demonstration at the end of the day resulted in a clash between the police and the demonstrators which saw some police officers physically abused by some of the protestors.



The clash was a result of the insistence of the protestors to use a route contrary to the one ordered by a High Court on Monday.



An Accra High Court, following an application by the police, ordered the demonstration to commence at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, through Farisco Junction to TUC and end at the Independence Square in Accra.



But the protestors, claiming to have secured a stay of execution against the court’s order, sought to march towards the Flagstaff House as they had initially announced.



The police preempting the movement of the protesters formed a human shield to block the marching protesters from heading towards the Ring Road Central instead of the Independence Avenue.



Incensed by the police action, the protestors resorted to pelting stones at the police who responded by firing several rounds of tear gas.



