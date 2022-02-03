'Yentua demo': NDC youth wing planning anti-E-levy protest

Politics of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government struggling to pass E-levy



Townhall meetings being held for stakeholder consultations



Minority reiterate resolve to reject levy



Opposition to the Electronic Transactions Tax (E-levy) is set to hit the streets according to the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress, NDC.



George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer announced plans for the said protest via his Twitter handle on February 2, 2022, promising to release details soon.



His tweet referenced a quote by Thom Hartmann that read: “Activism begins with you, democracy begins with you, get out there, get active! Tag, you're it.”



It continued: "This is a call to demonstrate our strongest opposition to this draconian levy. You can’t be left out! This is our collective fight!! Details soon."



The NDC Minority in Parliament has reiterated its dogged opposition to the E-levy as has the NDC party through its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who has stated that the levy is unjustified given the profligacy of the government.



A group led by former PNC chairman, Bernard Mornah, have earlier protested against the levy and are currently picketing against its passage at the precincts of Parliament.



People in government have repeatedly emphasized the need for the levy as part of efforts by the government to raise funds for roads and to tackle unemployment.



Background



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net and raise funds to avert a return to the IMF amid an economic crunch brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.



He added that the 1.75% tax supports the government's employment initiative and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister in November 2021 has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister announced a number of modifications to the Bill and said the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.