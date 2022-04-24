Yendi NPP youth call for suspension of elections over album confusion

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth of Yendi have called for a suspension of the election of constituency delegates in their area.



The election, which is slated for April 28, 2022, has been embroiled in some confusion as the seems to be growing tension among some of the party members, a 3news.com report has said.



According to the Constituency Chairman, Abubakari Sadik, there are issues against the album that is going to be used for the elections.



He added that should the elections not be suspended, he would personally lead a protest against it.



“I am assuring you media here that if they make mistake by not calling off the elections on 28th and 29th and bring out album that both parties can accept and mistakenly accept the one they have, we will resist.



“I am telling you, on Thursday, I will lead it, we will resist it, whatever we will do to protect the elections we are ready to do it,” he said.