Yendi Constituency has one album – Northern Regional NPP responds to Constituency chairman

Politics of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP Yendi constituency chairman alludes to two party albums



Northern Region NPP sets record straight on Yendi NPP album



Public urged to disregard allegations by Chairman Saddick



The Northern Regional leadership of the New Patriotic Party has described as malicious, allegations made by the party’s Chairman for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Saddick.



The constituency chairman is said to have held a press conference in which he alluded that two different albums have been compiled for the purposes of conducting internal elections in the constituency.



But in a press statement signed by the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Alhaji Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu, the party said, “the Regional Executive Committee by this release, wants to place on record that the Yendi Constituency has one and only one constituency album which was prepared by the Yendi Election Committee set up on the directives of the National Council of the New Patriotic Party.”



According to the regional leadership of the party, the compilation of an album for the Yendi Constituency was done by a nine-member committee made up of some party members within the constituency.



The regional leadership noted that the committee, in fulfilment of its task, successfully compiled the only album in existence for the Yendi Constituency.



“It is therefore unconstitutional and malicious for the Yendi Constituency Chairman to put out a false narrative concerning the constituency album purposefully to bring chaos and disrupt the election process.



“The Regional Executive Committee urges all well-meaning Party members and aspirants to disregard the press conference from the Constituency Chairman and work with the album the Election Committee came out with,” the release said.









