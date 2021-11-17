Yellow fever outbreak: Death toll goes up to 25

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Yellow fever outbreak in Savannah Region



Cases recorded in Upper West Region



Current death toll is 25 with 18 persons on hospital admission



The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that the recent Yellow Fever outbreak which was first detected in some districts of the Savannah Region has led to 25 deaths.



According to the latest update by the GHS, the virus has also been detected in the Upper West Region.



The Ghana Health Service however indicated it has initiated steps to manage the outbreak, since the outbreak of the disease.



As of November 15, 2021, 43,615 persons have been vaccinated in the Savannah Region as part of this intervention.



“Following the report of cases in the Savannah Region, other cases have been reported in Wa East District of the Upper West Region and reactive vaccination has also been initiated,” the statement said.



