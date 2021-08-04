Yeji District Police arrest two suspected armed robbers

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police at Abease in the Yeji District of the Bono East region, have arrested two suspected armed robbers from their separate hideouts at Damankwanta village.



They were arrested on 2nd August 2021. Items retrieved include one locally manufactured single barrel gun and mobile phone one of which has already been identified by one of their victims.



The modus of the suspects is to attack individuals, assault their victims, collect their smartphones and at gunpoint instruct them to mention their Momo Pin number.



The police advised the public to always give out information on suspected criminals for them to be apprehended.



"Such criminals live in our communities and the police encourage all meaning people to help fish them out to face the full rigours of the law. The Police assure informants of the strictest confidentiality."