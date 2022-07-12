Yeji Assembly Member finances construction of classroom block

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: Frank Hartmann

The Assembly Member for the Yeji Traditional Council Electoral Area, Honourable Awudi Godwin, has financed the construction of a two-unit classroom block for the Yeji VRA Primary School.



The project which is currently at the roofing level and being financed from the private resources of the Assembly Member is expected to be completed soon.



When completed, the two-unit classroom block will accommodate pupils in classes five and six and help eliminate interruptions that normally affect teaching and learning on market days due to the location of the school.



According to Honourable Awudi Godwin, he took the initiative after his attention was drawn to the infrastructural deficit in the school which is negatively affecting academic work.



He reveals that with pupils having classes under trees as a result of the situation, he saw the need and urgency to intervene to promote effective teaching and learning.



"This project is from my own pocket to help eradicate schools under trees in my electoral area. This is just the beginning but I am hopeful that after this project is completed, other schools with a similar problem will also not be let out."



Meanwhile, the head teacher of the school, Mr. Emmanuel Benyaolenso, has lauded the Assembly Member for the intervention which he says when completed will go a long way to enhancing teaching and learning.