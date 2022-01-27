Year of Return encouraged Africans in the diaspora to return – Dr. Milton

Diasporian News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Ashley Milton talks about the benefits of Year of Return



Africans in the diaspora always need a homecoming, Dr. Ashley Milton



Diasporans got exposure through Year of Return, Ashley Milton



Dr. Ashley Milton, the founder and Managing Director of She Grows It has stated that the ‘Year of Return’ initiative truly opened the doors for African-Americans to return to Ghana and Africa in general.



She made this statement on the Diaspora Link show when she was asked by the host Diallo Sumbry who is also a co-architect of the ‘Year of Return’ 2019 initiative on what her views are on the massive turnout of Africans in the diaspora in Ghana.



On her part, Dr. Ashley asserted that there was a need for Africans in the diaspora to come home or visit and the ‘Year of Return’ did exactly that so it was a great venture.



“I think the Year of Return was great. We (diasporans) always need a homecoming. We need that visit and I think the Year of Return sparked that visit. I think it is important that we classify things as what they are because words mean things right?



So, I think that the Year of Return opened up the doors for diasporans to return for that visit, for that experience, for that exposure to kind of propel that next engagement, to propel what the education might look like or the re-education or understanding things you may have been miseducated on,” Dr. Milton said.