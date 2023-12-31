Year in Review: Powerful chiefs who criticised Akufo-Addo’s govt in 2023

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Article 276(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana forbids traditional rulers, including chiefs, from actively engaging in political party activities.



The apex court of the land, the Supreme Court of Ghana, reaffirmed this position of the constitution in June 2023 when it declared that it is unconstitutional for chiefs to endorse political parties or their candidates for national elections.



The court, however, clarified that the chiefs have the right to either praise or criticise the policies or performance of a political party or its candidates without violating the constitution.



Well, some renowned chiefs in Ghana, including paramount chiefs, appear to have a great understanding of the interpretation by the highest court of the land and have not spared the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



These chiefs most of whom are from areas considered to be strongholds of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) made news headlines in 2023 after launching scourging criticism on the state of development in their areas and the worsening economic condition in the country.



Here are some of the chiefs and the remarks they passed on Akufo-Addo's government:



Dormaahene



The paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, was one of the staunch critics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government in 2023.



The Dormaahene on several occasions slammed the Akufo-Addo government on many issues including the government’s, particularly the president’s, response to issues of LGBTQIA+ in Ghana; mining agreements signed by the government; the prosecution of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, James Gyakye Quayson and the state of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



The traditional ruler was bemused by the fact that by leaders of the country, especially the president, were not bold enough to state that the customs of Ghana forbid LGBTQIA+ activities, as he was reacting to a joint press conference held by President Akufo-Addo and US Vice President Kamala Harris during the formers visit to Ghana in March 2023.



“Our custom is that if a man sees a woman he likes, he goes with his family to engage the family of the woman and they marry and this is what the Bible also supports. We will never accept marriage between a man and a man or a woman and a woman.



“I plead with our current leaders, anytime they speak about this issue of LGBT, they fail to go straight to the point. They are warm and cold on it. If you’re speaking on this issue, be bold and speak directly that the customs of the people of Ghana do not support them,” he said in Twi.



The Dormaahene, who is also a High Court judge in his private life, also confronted Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on why successive governments continue to sign mining agreements which to him was not in the interest of the country.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II broke protocol during a speech at the Annual Convention of the Council of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Associations of Continental North America (COBAANA), in May 2023, to express some of the misgivings to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“His Excellency, how is it that we have our gold but we get only 7 per cent of the proceeds from it? will the remaining 93 per cent go to foreigners?



“It is not only that His Excellency, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea get 51 per cent of their oil explorations… why is that in Ghana we get only 17 per cent? Why is that we get only 17 per cent, His Excellency?” he asked Dr Bawumia.







The Dormaahene added that if Ghana was getting what it deserves from its natural resources, it would not need the $3 billion International Monetary Funds (IMF) bailout which comes with all kinds of restrictions.



Goasomanhene:



Another power chief who could not hold his displeasure at the performance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government was the paramount chief of Goaso (Goasomanhene), Nana Kwasi Bosomprah I.



Nana Bosomprah I, during an event to mark the 15th anniversary of his enstoolment, in August 2023, could not stand the promises of proponents of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, who spoke at the event including the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North and Deputy Minister for Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asunafo North, Osei Yaw Boahen.



The chief, who was particularly pissed about the deteriorating nature of roads in his area, vowed not to attend any sword-cutting event because he has grown tired of failed promises of the government.



“The MCE said that fowls drink water in bits but now this is not the case. Fowls no longer take water in bits, they glob it. Look at this road we are living with and how the dust is killing us and you are telling us that you are doing it in bits. If I tell you that I agree with you then it is a lie.



“When the MP was also speaking, he said that very soon there would be a sod cutting (for the astroturf). If he invites me to the event, I would not attend. I want the MP to say that the very day the sod cutting is done is the very day the construction will start because I’m tired of these promises. I’m no longer going to attend sod-cutting events,” he fumed.







The traditional ruler's frustration went up a notch when he wept in public as he was lamenting about the poor nature of roads in his area, wondering why his people who he described as supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be neglected by the government, when former President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on him in November 2023.



“Our road is critical to transporting cocoa, yet today our trees are being felled by Burkinabes exposing our houses to vagaries of the weather, what is our crime? When we complain too, we are being gagged,” he said as tears almost rolled down his cheeks.



An aide sprang into action, removing his cloth and spreading it across the face of the teary Omanhene. Others quickly joined to spread the cloth well enough to ensure the palace guests did not see the chief in tears.





