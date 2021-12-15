Year in Review: Deadliest accidents in 2021 that took lives

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Road accidents have contributed to Ghana’s highest causes of deaths so far as the country keeps recording daily cases.



In 2021 alone, over 3,000 crashes were recorded, some very deadly whilst others were quite manageable.



As at October 2021, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service indicated that over 2000 persons have been killed in road accidents.



The provisional data revealed that the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes for the first nine months of the year 2021 rose by 16.37% compared to the same period last year.



As the year ends, GhanaWeb compiles list of deadliest accidents in 2021 that took lives.





17 die in gory accident on Offinso-Abofour road





17 persons reportedly died in a gory accident on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region on November 1, 2021.



The accident which occurred at dawn included 10 children, 6 females and a male.



The accident happened after the MAN Diesel vehicle heading toward Kumasi collided with a Sprinter bus heading towards Accra.



Buipe-Tamale road accident claims 17 lives, 44 others injured

Eighteen (18) people were confirmed dead by the Savannah Regional Police Commander following a gory accident at Buipe in the Central Gonja District.



The accident occurred at Sarekyekura near Fulfulso on the Tamale-Buipe highway on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The accident happened when two buses with registration numbers GT 3345 – 16 and AC 1699 – 20 with 45 aboard each, collided with each other.



16 dead in fatal crash involving two buses at Akim Asafo



Ghanaians woke up to the sad news of an accident killing sixteen passengers comprising 13 males and 3 females in a fatal head-on collision between two Kia Granbird buses on the Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway.

The accident occurred Friday, February 26, 2021, at about 1:30 am.



8 perish in Bodi accident

On Friday, March 19, eight persons died after a sprinter bus with registration number AS 3022-15 traveling from Wa to Kumasi got involved in an accident around Bodi, a community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District.



The accident involved a 23-seater Sprinter bus with registration number AS 3022-15 heading to Kumasi, Ashanti Region from Wa, Upper West.



The car somersaulted and crashed into a bush in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District after bursting a tyre, as it attempted swerving a cart that had fallen off another bus that sped by it.



5 dead in accident on Accra-Tema motorway



Five people died on May 6,2021 following an accident involving a Sprinter bus with registration number GR 6117-20 on the Accra-Tema motorway.



According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred at about 6:30 am Thursday after the tyre of the bus burst around the weighing bridge.



KNUST accident: MP loses son who was a final year medical student



On March 27, 2021, a final year Medical Student of KNUST who is the son of Alhaji Seidu Issifu Baba, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency was one of the two people who died in a ghastly accident.



Their private vehicle is reported to have crashed on KNUST Campus on Saturday, March 27, 2021.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver, in an attempt to negotiate a sharp curve, ran into a tree, killing two persons on the spot.