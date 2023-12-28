Year in Retrospect: The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police

General News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A trio, including a dismissed member of the Ghana Army and a former police officer, were remanded for their alleged involvement in a robbery syndicate targeting individuals withdrawing bulk cash.



Their activities, centered in Accra suburbs, came to light after robbing a nurse of GH¢40,700. The nurse's ordeal, involving threats and force, led to their identification and subsequent arrest. The accused faced charges including conspiracy to commit robbery and impersonation.



This story was initially published on Friday, 5 May 2023. It is being reproduced as part of GhanaWeb's Year-in-Retrospect files as we wrap up the year.



Read the full story below as published on the aforementioned date.



Although a syndicate of three: Isaac Amejor and Michael Baffour, both dismissed from the Ghana Army and the Ghana Police Service respectively, and Muntakilu Saddick, a former trader, have been remanded, the circumstances that led to their arrest have emerged.



The three men had formed a robbery syndicate that targeted innocent citizens, as well as other persons who visit various financial institutions to transact withdrawal transfer services, especially those who withdraw bulk cash.



They are reported, by The Chronicle newspaper, to have undertaken their nefarious activities at Ashaley-Botwe School Junction and Dansoman, all suburbs of Accra.



It was following one of such robberies that the once thriving robbery syndicate of the trio was busted.



According to a report by the newspaper, ASP Emmanuel Haliga told the court that the syndicate executed their tactics on a nurse (name withheld), robbing her of GH¢40,700.



The nurse had gone to withdraw the said amount of money from a bank branch at Adjiringanor, with the intention to use it for a building project.



She then boarded a commercial vehicle which was headed towards Ashaley-Botwe, but she was intercepted on the way.



“… on reaching a section of the road near Ability Microfinance, the accused persons and another, at large, in a taxi, crossed the commercial vehicle and dragged the complainant out.



“… Isaac, who was in a police uniform, forced the complainant into their taxi and drove her to a spot near the University of Ghana Medical Centre. When the complainant started shouting for help, the accused persons threatened to kill her if she did not keep quiet,” the report stated.



It continued that the men then tased their victim, after they had handcuffed her, and took her bag – containing GH¢40,700 and an iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at GH¢9,500, from her.



TWI NEWS



The men then abandoned her in the bush and bolted. The nurse, however, managed to get to the roadside where she was aided by some men selling coconuts.



She was then sent to the police station at Legon, where she gave her statement and then processes began towards apprehending the men.



“On March 14, 2023, the complainant petitioned the Director General of CID for assistance, and on March 26, the accused persons were arrested at their hideout on the Tema Motorway.



“A search conducted on them revealed one military uniform and police uniform belonging to Michael and Isaac respectively.



“…on April 14, an identification parade was conducted at the forecourt of the CID Headquarters, where the complainant identified the trio as the persons who robbed her,” the newspaper report added.



The men are said to have admitted to the crime and have since appeared in court.



They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely robbery, and with the other charges being restriction on use of military uniforms and equipment, and impersonation to commit crime, namely robbery.



The men have been remanded and will return to the Accra Circuit Court on a later date.



BB