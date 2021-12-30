Year In Review: These punchline videos from 2021 will split your sides

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

To a section of Ghanaians, 2021 was a tough year for them, they voiced out their grievances to GhanaWeb as we covered all major news stories in the country.



Sharing their experiences, many could not control their emotions on camera.



As we wrap up the year, we have put together all the reactions right from Ghana's Parliament to demonstrators who called out the government for various reasons.



Catch Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini's punchline to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta over the 2022 Budget reading.



Also, enjoy the crazy response from a market woman at Accra Central who gave reasons why some women stay in abusive relations.



