Year 2022 will bring better times for Ghana - Veep

Regional News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, expressing his optimism that 2022 will see the nation in better times, has urged the Church and other faith-based bodies to back the efforts of the Government with the prayers.



Dr. Bawumia was addressing some congregations in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan area, when he joined them at separate Watchnight Services to usher in the New Year.



It was important that they continued to pray for the government to pursue its vision with resilience and tenacity of purpose as the leadership sought the welfare of the people, Alhaji Dr Bawumia implored.



Citizens should also resolve to play their roles effectively in their various fields of endeavour.



“The world has suffered a lot because of COVID-19. The pandemic has brought about the worst depression in the economic circumstances of the world since the 1930s," he stated.



"Many countries have been affected adversely, and have seen so many prices of goods going up, but Ghana continues to soldier on.

" We continue to be on our feet.”



The denominations included the Ayigya Pentecost Church, St. Peter’s Minor Basilica and Breman Circuit of the Methodist Church Ghana.



The Vice-President was accompanied by his wife, Samira, and some Ministers of State and Members of Parliament.



He asked for religious tolerance, embracing of divergent views and peaceful co-existence at all times, saying "in unity lies development".



“We have a very beautiful country. And, it is a country that is more diverse. It is a country where we have different religions, different tribes, but we are a peaceful country,” Dr. Bawumia noted.



Making references to Christianity and Islam, the Vice-President said the two religious bodies had many things in common, and that, this should cement the basis for more brainstorming to pave the way for accelerated growth.



The Very Reverend Benjamin Ansong, Superintendent Minister of the Breman Circuit of the Methodist Church, entreated citizens to promote issues that would facilitate Ghana’s sustainable growth.



At the St. Peter’s Minor Basilica, the Most Rev. Gabriel Yaw Anokye, the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, led the church to pray for the unity of the nation.



The Church also prayed for the leadership and harmony amongst the citizenry.



Last year, the Vice-President joined the St Cyprian's Cathedral of the Anglican Church in Kumasi for their watchnight service.