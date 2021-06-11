Year 1972-77 old boys of Kanton Senior High School drill borehole for their alma mater

Regional News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The 1972-77-year-old boys of Kanton Senior High School (Kansec) in Tumu have drilled and handed over a borehole to their alma mater.



According to them, the gesture is geared towards augmenting water sources of the school due to the tremendous increase in student population.



Some key old students present during the commissioning ceremony included: the Eminent Paramount Chief of Tumu Traditional Area, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV; Kuoro Zakaria Savei, divisional Chief; Mr. Bukari Suleman, PTA Chairman; Mr. Salifu Naliwie Baluwie, President of Kansec Old Boys Association (KOSA); Mr. Mohammed Luriwie Kanton, current headteacher among other old students.



In a welcome address, Mr. Mohammed Luriwie Kanton, the headteacher expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the kind gesture and disclosed that the borehole being a hand-pump will rescue them from water shortage amidst the intermittent power outages coupling with the inability of the school to pump water electronically.



He has also called on the old students to all put their shoulders on the wheel to strengthen KOSA to make it formidable and robust body to help propel the development of the school.



He, however, particularly, applauded the contributors of the gesture because “this comes as a surprise to all since most of this batch of old students should be on retirement by now and would be struggling with their merger savings”.



Also, the President of KOSA, Mr. Salifu Naliwie Baluwie in his speech, on behalf of all old students, expressed his refreshing posture for the timely donation.



He, however, bemoaned about the lackadaisical and unwilling attitude of some old students to join the cause and contribute their quota to their alma mater unlike old students of other schools.



To that end, he charged all old students to come on board and attitudinally claim ownership and champion the developmental needs of the school to augment efforts being made by governments.



Meanwhile, in a brief speech, the Tumu Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV while sharing his happiness and gratitude urged the school to inculcate maintenance culture to take good care of the borehole and other infrastructural facilities to draw other well-meaning old students and philanthropists to donate to their cause.



He also pledged his support to the School’s National Science and Maths Quiz team and encouraged them to do their best and climb higher to qualify for the national contest this year.



The Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), who doubles as the Sissaala East Municipal Manager for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NIHS), Mr. Bukari Suleman said the gesture by the 1972 – 77 batch should set the pace for the other year groups to emulate and do more to help the school.



He again entreated students of the school to take their academic work seriously and distant themselves from acts of indiscipline that can affect their education and get them expelled from the school.