You are here: HomeNews2022 02 28Article 1479911

Regional News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Yaw Spoky readies new inspirational single 'Hallelujah'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gospel musician, Yaw Spoky Gospel musician, Yaw Spoky

Fast-rising gospel musician and Reverend Minister Courage Nyamekye Arko known by his stage name as ‘Yaw Spoky’ is set to release another mind-blowing single titled “Hallelujah”.

The new single to be released on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, is another exploration of some great tunes by the young Ghanaian Producer who has taken a unique approach to his kind of music.

The new song which features Cryme Officer and King Koka exalts the ways by which God changes very difficult circumstances in his own time by averting evil ways of the enemy.

The yet to be released promises to be a raving surprise and to send a refreshing feel to lovers of gospel music as they seek to improve their spiritual well-being.

Yaw Spoky back in 2017 released his first album titled “Greatness Within” which made waves in the gospel music circles in Ghana and beyond.

He is also a video director and has worked on several music videos with top Ghanaian music stars including Ogidi Brown, Cryme Officer, Eno Barony, Trigmatic, Tweny, Old Soldier, Agbeshie, among others.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

'Craziest experience ever' - Hudson-Odoi opens up on watching Hearts vs Olympics

Businessleading business icon

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

IMF declares Ghana as a debt distressed economy – Isaac Adongo alleges

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Black Sherif

Black Sherif owes Empire Entertainment $40,000 - Report

Africaleading africa news icon

Africans stranded at Polish border | Photo credit @nzekiev

ECOWAS slams Russian aggression, demands safety of all its nationals in Ukraine

Opinionsleading opinion icon

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Hon. Sam Ablakwa, the UN has already become impotent to play any role in Russia-Ukraine war