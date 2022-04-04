Yaw Kwakwa suffered political victimisation; he insisted on the right thing to be done – Haruna

General News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that the former Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Mr Yaw Kwakwa suffered political victimisation following his exit from office.



In the view of Mr Iddrisu, Yaw Kwakwa insisted on the right thing to being done at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in relation to the McDan Aviation but suffered for it.



He said this in Parliament on Monday, April 4, 2022 while asking the Minister of Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah whether he accepts that Mr Kwakwa suffered political victimisation.



“Yaw Kwakwa insisted that the right thing be done, does the minister accept that he suffered political victimisation,” he said on the floor.



Responding to him, Mr Ofori Asiamah said “Mr Speaker, the Honorable Member has said that Yaw Kwakwa suffered political victimisation, I reject it entirely.”



Meanwhile, the Board of GACL said Mr Kwakwa was not sacked as was reported.



A statement announcing the appointment of a new Managing Director of the GACL that was released by the board revealed that the former head resigned from his post and not sacked as was reported earlier.



“Following an emergency meeting of the GACL board held on Wednesday, February 16, Mr Yaw Kwakwa submitted his resignation as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited effective close of day February 17, 2022,” the board said in a statement dated February 16, 2022 while announcing Pamela Djamson-Tettey as the new Managing Director of the GACL.



It was earlier reported that Mr Yaw Kwakwa was sacked as the MD of the GACL.



But Mr Kwakwa said he was unaware of the purported termination of his appointment by the President.



“I don’t know what you are talking about, my appointment has not been terminated. I don’t know about it but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” he told journalists while conducting members of the Roads and Transport Committee around on a fact finding mission of the McDan Aviation.



Announcing the termination of the appointment, the Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah in a letter said “His Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated,”



This came at a time the GACL had earlier ordered McDan Aviation to suspend the use of the KIA Terminal 1 until further notice.



“We refer to our earlier discussions and subsequent directive to suspend the inauguration of the private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport until all necessary operational requirements and obligations are met.



“We note with concern your failure to comply with the directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of Terminal 1 as a private Jet Terminal.



“Management has subsequently directed the suspension of your use of Terminal 1 until further notice,” a statement signed by the Managing Director of the GACL Yaw Kwakwa said.



The GACL later granted Mac Dan the permit to operationalize the Private Jet at the Terminal 1 at the KIA.



A letter signed by Mr Kwakwa said “With Reference to our earlier letter referenced GACL/MD/FHS20/1/22on the above subject we wish to inform you that the GACL has delegated the Terminal 1 to McDan aviation for private jet operations.