Yaw Buaben Asamoa asks Ghanaians to work at raising a billion dollars a year

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Director of Communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has called on all to participate and contribute to the Ghanaian economy so the country can raise a billion dollars in a year out of the 160 billion dollar debt owed to the IMF.



Mr. Buaben Asamoa who spoke on the GTV Breakfast Show, on February 9, 2022, said the E Levy will help take new directions that will boost the economy more.



“They are prepared to observe what the IMF wants them to do to keep our social service and investment, raise sources of income (E-levy), cut expenditure 20%, pay down debts and invest in building the human capital in the real sector of the economy.”



He added that the government accounts to the public through the Parliament, and believes that they(Parliament)must settle down to agree on ways to pass the E levy bill according to the majoritarian principle and test it in the 2024 election.



He noted that if it works, Ghanaians will retain them into power



The Director of Communications said the introduction of the E- Levy will limit the country from constant borrowing, adding that the country is prepared what the IMF has set for them.



Mr. Buabeng Asamoah said Ghanaians must embrace the principle of the E-levy first, adding that once it is accepted that the levy will benefit all Ghanaians, it will free Ghanaians from the IMF conditionality and enable the country to continue to invest in social services.



He said the government cannot go back to revive some taxes that were scrapped, hence the need to accept the E-Levy by all.



Mr. Buabeng Asamoah said the government is using digitization to plug all leakages in the system.



“The NDC’s position on the E-levy is very clear and it is demonstrated in Parliament. This is not the first time the NDC has kicked against a revenue measure”.



Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa also criticized continuous attempts by the Minority in Parliament to prevent the passage of the E-Levy.



He argued that the Minority side of the House can raise objections to policies by the Majority side but are not to interfere with its passage.



He said the resistance in Parliament, especially, to the role and rights of the 1st and 2nd Deputy Speakers of Parliament, has no basis in law as captured in the Standing Orders of Parliament.



He added that Order 13 (1), entitles the Speaker presiding to rise at any time, irrespective of the stage of proceedings and to invite another Speaker into the Chair to continue Presiding.



He noted that apart from the Rt. Hon. the Speaker, who has no vote, Deputy Speakers, being Members of Parliament, have a vote.



Thus per order 13 (1), the First Deputy Speaker, may at any time whilst presiding, leave the Chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take the Chair without needing to state a reason and to proceed to vote as a right, being a representative of a Constituency.