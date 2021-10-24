Yammin launches campaign to complete abandoned Aflao E-Block

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin has launched a social media campaign to support the Paramount chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V complete the abandoned E-block project initiated by former President, John Dramani Mahama.



The campaign dubbed #LetsFinishTheAflaoAbandonedEBlock will focus on soliciting funds from the general public to complete the project.



The campaign follows an interview granted by the President on Accra-based Peace FM where in addressing the Aflao chief’s concern about the E-block project, stated that if the chief is frustrated about delay in the completion of the project, then he should go and complete it himself.



Joseph Yammin speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com explained that the request of the Paramount Chief was in the best interest of all Aflao residents since it would serve the community well because the building is 90% complete.



According to Joseph Yammin, “Since President Akuffo-Addo wants Ghanaians who are frustrated due to challenges they are facing in their communities to fix the problem themselves, then it is time all Ghanaians come together to solve challenges in the community”



“We can support the good people of Aflao and the ‘frustrated’ chief of Aflao to complete the abandoned E-Block project in the community because President Akuffo-Addo’s government is unwilling to complete the project,” Yammin said.



Joseph Yammin added that “I think the leadership of the NDC should support this campaign to help solve problems affecting ‘frustrated’ Ghanaians in the country’.



“I know that after the completion of the abandoned Aflao E-block project, President Akuffo-Addo will commission the project for the people. From there we can focus on another project and I know with the support from Ghanaians, NGOs and stakeholders, we can complete more projects”



