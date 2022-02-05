Yammin 'audits' Koku Anyidoho over Wontumi's 100 cement bags for Asomdwe park

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration Joseph Yammin has charged the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho to account for the 100 bags of cement he received from Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP to maintain the Asomdwe park



Koku Anyidoho has been complaining bitterly on several occasions about how NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama have neglected the Asomdwe park after the death of former President John Fiifi Atta Mills.



Joseph Yammin speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com said NDC and John Dramani Mahama are focused and will never waste their time to discuss Koku Anyidoho.



According to Joseph Yammin, “I remember when Koku Anyidoho was speaking on Fox Fm about his intention to embark on maintenance work on Asomdwe park, Chairman Wontumi called on the show and pledged to donate 100 bags of cement”.



“Koku Anyidoho should know that late Professor Atta Mills became president of Ghana because of NDC if not NDC, he wouldn’t have become president of Ghana. Koku Anyidoho doesn’t love late Professor Mills more than John Dramani Mahama and NDC” Yammin observed



“Where was Koku Anyidoho when some of us including John Dramani Mahama were fighting and campaigning tirelessly for late Professor Atta Mills to lead the NDC as Flagbearer and Ghana as President. So far as we are not talking doesn’t mean Koku Anyidoho can continue to spread falsehood about NDC and Mahama”.



“Kwadwo, I don’t have time to discuss ‘betrayer’ Koku Anyidoho because I can use that time to campaign for the second coming of John Dramani Mahama and NDC but when you get the opportunity to interview Koku Anyidoho, ask him to account for the 100 bags of cement Chairman Wontumi gave him to renovate Asomdwe park”