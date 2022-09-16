Yamin recounts his encounter with Aisha Huang as Deputy Minister

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yammin, has likened the activities of embattled ‘galamsey queen’ Aisha Huang to robbery.



Aisha Huang, was re-arrested and remanded by Accra Circuit Court for her involvement in illegal small-scale mining activities.



She appeared in court on Wednesday after being remanded into Police custody for two weeks when she was re-arrested last month.



She is being tried on two charges by the state for engaging in sale and purchases of minerals without valid licence and Mining without licence.



Aisha Huang was remanded into police custody for the next two weeks as the Accra Circuit Court turned down her request for bail.



She will re-appear in court on 27th September 2022.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Joseph Yammin revealed that during his tenure he uncovered activities of Aisha Huang that can be likened to robbery.



He revealed that Aisha Huang through her connections with some persons in “higher Authority” was able to forcefully take over equipment, lands and concessions of her competitors in her illegal mining business.



“The woman is into mining, but I see her activities to be more of robbery than mining. She goes beyond mining. When I was the deputy minister for Ashanti Region I uncovered activities of Aisha Huang.



"Aisha Huang through her connections with some persons in “higher Authority” was able to forcefully take over equipment, lands and concessions of her competitors in her illegal mining business,” Yamin alleged.