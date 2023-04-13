Yagbonwura refers Mankpan Youth’s petition to Gonjaland Youth

Regional News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbonwura Soale Jewu Bii-Kunuto (I) has referred a petition from the Mankpan Youth Association calling for the Yagbonwura’s Palace “to urgently look into the misrule and gross misconduct of the current Mankpanwura towards the entire population of Mankpan traditional area”.



The Mankpan Youth Association stated; “Jira, the Mankpanwura’s conduct towards all and sundry within the area is simply unspeakable, and condemnable.



According to the Mankpan Youth Association, they have complained to Mankpanwura severally about his misrule and gross misconduct, but on each occasion, they were greeted with unprintable words and all manner of derogatory comments.



However, a letter from the Palace of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto (I) in response to the Mankpan Youth Association stated “We have perused your petition with utmost concern. In as much as you are aggrieved, we advise that you exercise restraint”.



The Yagbonwura’s letter further stated, “We also, therefore, wish to state that you direct the letter to the Regional Youth Executive for redress”.



The Mankpan Youth Association in their petition dated April 7, 2023, and signed by 100 people comprising executives, and youth chiefs, explained what they said are the Mankpanwura’s “misrule and gross misconducts”.



They mentioned that the current Mankpanwura from the Jakpapei royal gate is the first who has refused to permanently live or stay in Mankpan, but has rather chosen to stay in different traditional areas.



The Mankpan Youth Association in their petition also stated that “the entire youth of Gonjaland had to recently bear the brunt of his misconduct, and unprovoked insults, because he was captured in a video at Damongo, where he insulted Gonjaland youth as people who are half-educated. Without a shred of doubt, Mankpanwura Abdulai Sadik Achode Borenyi I is the most arrogant, disrespectful, and selfish chief in the whole of Gonjaland as we have currently.”



The Mankpan Youth Association further stated that “The Mankpanwura has also taken a rather bizarre position, which is that he will never allow any developmental project to take place within the traditional area.”



Bole-based Nkilgi Fm got in touch with the Secretary of the Mankpan Youth Association Yussif Dari Dauda and he confirmed that the Youth of Mankpan Traditional Area in the Central Gonja District is highly aggrieved and that “the entire area is sitting on a ticking time bomb, waiting to explode".



Yussif Dari Dauda added; “Our anger is all about the misrule and gross misconduct of the Chief, Mankpanwura Abdulai Sadick Achode Borenyi (I) towards the good people of the traditional area”.



He further said, “Because we the Youth do not want to take the law into our hands, we decided to petition the Yagbonwura, King, and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, but we got a reply from the Jakpa Palace asking us to redirect our petition to Gonjaland Youth National Executives.”



The Secretary of the Mankpan Youth Association said, “Meanwhile, we already copied Gonjaland Youth Association through the National president.”



He added, “As youth, we felt that this is a matter involving a Chief who grossly misconducts himself towards his people every now and then, and therefore the appropriate person to handle the matter is the Yagbonwura and not Gonjaland Youth Association.



He stated, “The matter may escalate if not handled properly”.



Meanwhile, Nkilgi FM will contact the Paramount Chief of the Mankpan Traditional Area Mankpanwura Achode Borenyi (I) for his response to the allegations leveled against him.