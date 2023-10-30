Yagbonwura, Yaa-Naa, Nayiri, Ga Mantse must be added to the Constitution, like Asantehene – Dormaahene

Regional News of Monday, 30 October 2023

The Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, has indicated that the framers of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana faulted in adding the name of Asantehene to the constitution.



He indicated the failure of the Constitution to also list other chiefs who have the same status as the Asantehene is discriminatory.



The Dormaahene added there are chiefs in Ghana who have paramount chiefs under them, including the Yagbonwura and Yaa-Naa, like the Asantehene but none of them were mentioned in the Constitution.



“The other time I was reported to have said that I have issues with the name Asantehene. But I didn’t say that. What I said is that if you look at the Chieftaincy Act, Section 58 onwards, shows the various chiefs in Ghana: Paramount Chiefs (Omanhenes) and the Asantehene; Divisional Chiefs, Sub-divisional Chiefs and chiefs accepted by the National House of Chiefs.



“So, what I saying is that how did Otumfuo’s name get to ‘A’? If something is labelled ‘A’ does it mean that it's greater? His name should not have been there in the first place, why did they put his name there?” he quizzed in the Twi dialect.



Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II said that all the names of the chiefs who have paramount chiefs under them must also be added to the Constituency if the Asantehene’s name is there.



“What I am saying is that he is not the only chief who has Omanhenes under him in Ghana. Yagbonwura has paramount chiefs under him; my own father Nayiri, the leader of the Mamprugu Kingdom, has paramount chiefs under him; not only him, my own father Yaa-Naa has paramount chiefs under him, the Ga Manste has same.



“So, if you are adding people to the records (Constitution) who have paramount chiefs under them why did you not add the names of these four chiefs, I have mentioned? If you don’t add it is discriminatory. So, all I am saying is that if you will put someone’s name there then add the names of the four chiefs I have mentioned,” he said.



The Dormaahene also insisted that there is no king in Ghana.



He explained that if Ghana has a king, he must be the king of the entire country just as in the United Kingdom and Morocco, and not just a king of a section of the country.



BAI/NOQ



