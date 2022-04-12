'Yabre mu!' - Kwaku Azar reacts to CJ's directive, 'suffocating' systems

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

US-based lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar), has expressed his unhappiness at a number of things that put spokes in the way of Ghanaians.



His reaction comes on the back of a recent directive from the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, to all trial judges to call the cases of senior lawyers first.



“You go to court, your case gets called by the seniority of your lawyer. You want to be a public servant, it is determined by your loyalty. You bid for a contract, they look for your Godfather.



“You want to pick primaries nomination form, they say you have not nourished the constituency. Yabre mu! GOGO will end the suffocation of Ghanafuo,” Kwaku Azar wrote on his Facebook timeline.



The fellow with CDD-Ghana believes that the rippling effect of the Chief Justice directive will make judges biased whiles additionally making the delivery of justice meaningless.



He insisted that parties appearing before the court must be treated equally.



“Justice is meaningless if it becomes a respector of senior lawyers. Judges swear to truly and faithfully perform the functions of their office without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and MUST not favour senior lawyers, thereby showing ill-will to junior lawyers.



“The judge who believes that junior lawyers and their clients should spend their time watching senior lawyers, is likely to be biased, even if unconsciously, by that belief,” he argued.



Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah in a circular directed judges to call cases of senior lawyers first.



He explained that the age-long practice is to afford junior lawyers the opportunity to learn from the senior lawyers.



Below is the circular;



To all trial court judges:



Observing age-old traditions of the BAR in calling cases in court



The Legal Profession, as we know, is steeped in traditions and ceremonies.



One of the traditions observed is the practice of calling cases of persons whose names are on the roll of Lawyers, in order of seniority of enrolment, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the Bar.



This practice, among other benefits, affords the young Lawyer the opportunity to learn from Seniors to whom they would not ordinarily be exposed to; thus, enriching the whole legal training experience beyond what is taught in Chambers and other places of work.



It has recently been drawn to my attention, that some Trial Court Judges are not observing this practice in court.



Whilst the right to call a case out of turn is not absolute and is exercisable subject to the convenience of the court, for the reasons mentioned above, I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.



I hope I can count on your cooperation.