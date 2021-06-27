Yaamansa residents appeal for wooden death trap bridge to be fixed

Regional News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



• Residents of Yaamansa are calling on authorities to fix a dilapidated wooden bridge on the Werewere River



• The bridge links several communities in the Jaman South Municipality



• Residents have been financing repairs on the bridge over the years



Residents in Yaamansa, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, have appealed to authorities to fix a 'death trap' bridge in the community.



The bridge on the werewere river links communities like Tekese, Ampemkro, Asratoa, Gyankufa, Asiri, Goka, Buni, Asuokor, and Seikwa in the Jaman South Municipal, Tain, and Jaman North Districts respectively but authorities have neglected the bridge.



According to the residents, despite the economic importance of the bridge, it has become bedraggled, posing serious risks to residents who use it on a regular basis.



The Odikro of Yaamansa, Nana Takyi Ababio III, indicates that members of the community have over the years been self-financing the maintenance of the bridge but its current state demands extra support from authorities.



Nana Takyi Ababio III has decried the poor state of the bridge and appealed for immediate attention from the authorities to avert any fatality in the future.



“We have over years been performing maintenance on the bridge but its current state demands support from our leaders and we so are appealing to them to come and support us to prevent anything bad thing from happening.”



The Assembly Member for the Tekese, Adjei Clement, told GhanaWeb that he has made several attempts to have a proper bridge constructed to replace the current one but all his efforts have yielded no results.



“As you can see, the bridge has become a death trap and needs immediate attention but our efforts over the years have not been given any attention.



"This is an important bridge and so we are re-echoing our cry for the bridge to be properly constructed to serve the several communities in this enclave who use the bridge,” he said.



