Ya-Naa hails Bawumia for championing religious tolerance in Ghana

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been hailed by the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II for championing religious tolerance in the country.



He commended the Vice President for holding on to his belief as a staunch Muslim but in the interest of harmony, advocating for religious tolerance.



At a courtesy call on the King of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi as part of his two-day working tour of the Northern Region, the Yaa-Naa indicated that this singular act is a show of proper statesmanship by the second gentleman of the land



“Your quest to harmonize the religious diversity of our country is also commendable. As a Muslim, you hold on to your faith at all times while you find it no harm to be amongst Christians and this speaks loudly about nothing but, the necessity of peace and tolerance amongst ourselves even when we disagree with each other”, he disclosed.



Dr.Bawumia has always commended Muslim and Christian leaders in Ghana for their immense contributions to religious tolerance and peace in the country.



“The increasing rate of religious tolerance in the country, leading to the peace we continue to enjoy, has been the collective efforts of all, including, Muslim and Christian leaders,” Dr. Bawumia was quoted to have said at a recent public event.



The Vice President called for a continuation of such collective efforts to maintain the peace of the country, to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the government to continue with the development of the nation.



“Maintaining the peace we enjoy in our communities and country should be the concern and responsibility of all, regardless of political or religious affiliation. Without tolerance, there will be no peace. And without peace, there will be no development” Dr Bawumia urged.