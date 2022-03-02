YOKS partners National Service Secretariat to provide job opportunities for the youth

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

YOKS Investment Company Limited is partnering with the National Service Secretariat (NSS) to provide prospective national service personnel posted to the company, the opportunity to receive comprehensive customer experience, as they embark on their various career pathways.



The move forms part of efforts by the company to offer the NSS personnel an opportunity to sharpen their skills and also the chance of being retained as permanent staff members of YOKS.



This, according to the Chief Executive Officer of YOKS Investment Limited,

Mr Seth Yeboah Ocran, who marks his 50th birthday today, 2nd March, 2022, has significantly contributed to a reduction in the rate of unemployment among the youth.



YOKS rent a car, a subsidiary of the investment company has also announced its plans of going green by introducing electric vehicles in its fleet.



This will go a long way in reducing the impact of climate change.



As part of re-imaging the future of YOKS car rentals, the company is introducing new branding, innovative technology and expanding its products and services to fit the goal of developing up to 1000 unemployed graduates, in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s goal of of training and developing up to 130,000 industry workers.



Mr Ocran believes that all the outlined initiative by his outfit are in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) one, five, eight and thirteen, as the company contributes alleviating poverty, creating jobs, slowing down climate change with the introduction of the electric cars and also fostering economic growth.



Mr Ocran is a self-made successful entrepreneur looking to use his life lessons, from as far back as when he used to be a mini bus conductor, popularly known as “mate”, a labourer at the Urban Roads Department, a driver, an inter-country (Ghana-Togo-Ghana) trader to becoming the CEO of a successful company built from nothing as a guide to support thousands of young people in their quest to become entrepreneurs.



He is a strong believer in the development of people and has invested substantially in various businesses, especially in the transport and tourism sector.



Mr Ocran's companies can boast of several awards including the hospitality facility of the year, the best travel and tour company of the year and the best car rental company award among others.