YFM’s MzOrstin releases 'Coils & Bounce'

Music of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: Bridget Mensah

Fresh off her first Apple Music project, the “Asakaa Mix,” a compilation of Ghana’s hottest drill songs, MzOrstin releases her next DJ Mix, curated by Turntable Entertainment.



The words “Afro House” may imply that it’s simply African music mixed with house beats, but really, Afro House developed its own unique sound.



This style of house music is a staple of Accra’s Kozo restaurant, and every week MzOrstin brings it as she infuses the venue and crowd with Afro House tracks.



The mix, “Coils and Bounce,” is an expression of love for natural African hair. African hair’s texture is typically coil, the coil’s bounciness signifies that the hair is strong and healthy.



MzOrstin’s natural hair journey has had a huge impact on her life, and what better way to express her love of African hair than in an Afro House mix!

In Coils and Bounce, MzOrstin collates songs with authentic African drums and beats with a wonderful House twist to them.



Coils and Bounce is available right now on Apple Music!